Third earthquake in three days recorded in Campbell County

FINCASTLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The United States Geological Survey has confirmed a 2.5 magnitude earthquake occurred in Campbell County on Tuesday, the third in the area in three days.
According to the USGS, a 2.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded 1.86 miles west-northeast of Fincastle in Campbell County. The quake took place just before 5 p.m. Tuesday at a depth of roughly 20 miles.
It comes just one day after a 3.8 magnitude quake with an epicenter in Fincastle was recorded.
PREVIOUS: We felt it too: Earthquake in East Tennessee
A 2.8 magnitude earthquake was also recorded near Fincastle on Sunday.
Did you experience the quake and want to make a report about it? Click here to report your experience on the USGS website.
- 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan reflects on blown Super Bowl
- 3 former Dolphins return to Miami for Super Bowl with Chiefs
- Storm Team 11: Cold with more clouds starting tonight, Umbrella weather Friday
- Free ‘VITA’ tax preparation programs now making appointments
- Fifth condemned Tennessee inmate opts for the electric chair