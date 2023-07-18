NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s no secret Tennessee is a long state.

As the crow flies, it’s over 450 miles. Driving yields over 500 miles and nearly an eight-hour trek from Bristol to Memphis, if traffic isn’t a huge problem. But with Tennessee’s rapid growth, it is.

“Traffic is not fun, and it’s not getting better,” Sen. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) said. “It’s not going to get better.”

Enter passenger rail. It wouldn’t be a massive fix, but leaders say it could be a great start while also providing a potential massive economic boost.

“It’s primarily through tourism, through job creation in the entertainment industry and through just the multiplier of activities,” Southern Rail Commission member Toby Bennington said.

Bennington, a one-time Memphis resident, is one of five Alabama members on the Southern Rail Commission, an organization that essentially acts as a facilitator between all the different parties required to make passenger rail happen.

“There is no rail line out there that is owned by Amtrak,” he said. “It’s owned by the freight rail companies.”

Bennington pointed toward a 2020 study that showed the potential economic impact of rail in Alabama.

For example, just for a line from Birmingham to Montgomery – less than 100 miles – it’d create an estimated 5,600+ jobs just for construction.

When factoring in a potential 12% increase in visitor spending, tack on another 1,600+ jobs and nearly $158 million.

“We know that from a tourism standpoint, there could be an incredible benefit to moving tourists from one end of the state to the other end of the state,” Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D-Memphis) said.

Now, even though it’s a bipartisan idea, it won’t happen overnight.

As Bennington said, there are tons of parties and red tape to maneuver, like rail companies and railroad sharing.

But it is still, at some level, baffling that Tennessee is so far behind.

“We’ve got passenger rail from Chicago to New Orleans, right? But nothing in this entire interior space, honestly, and I was surprised at that, too,” Parkinson said. “When the planning happened years ago, how did they leave out this whole corridor?”

But with lots of federal funding available, the appetite is there, even though the state missed out on a March deadline to apply for even more money.

“If we’re not saying, ‘Hey, we’ll take our share and we’ve got some plans to do it,’ we’re lost,” Lundberg said. “I think that is detrimental, then, to Tennessee. We’re just ignoring that.”

Though the Bristol Republican did point out one caveat with a laugh.

“You don’t have to sit behind the wheel like this,” Lundberg said. “Now, you don’t get to stop at Buc-ee’s but hey, you still get a straight-through shot.”