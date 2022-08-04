NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new home in Nashville? Do you have some spare change? This house in Belle Meade could be your new home — for just $50 million.

The most expensive home Zillow lists for sale in the Nashville area is tucked away on Chickering Road.

The 19,811-square-foot home, listed by Nashville realtor Steve Fridrich, has been on the market for a few months. The estate boasts five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms nestled on 49 acres. Built in 2001, the home also allows for six garage parking spaces.

The estate features an inground pool, a great room with exposed beams and a stone fireplace, and a stunning view of the Tennessee hills.

The sale also includes a separate 9-acre building site as a separate parcel.

The home is priced higher than the entire budgets of some Tennessee communities, such as Tullahoma with a total city budget of $32,389,583, Maury County, which set its FY23 General Fund budget at $40,085,315, and Mt. Juliet, which has a general fund budget of $44,069,046.

$50M home for sale on Chickering Road, Nashville, TN (Courtesy: Steve Fridrich)

“One of the finest homes in the region designed by renowned New York architects Ferguson & Shamamian,” the Zillow listing reads.