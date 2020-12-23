The Island in Pigeon Forge cancels NYE concert, fireworks to continue

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Island at Pigeon Forge is changing an upcoming New Year’s Eve event in hopes of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

An outdoor concert planned for New Year’s Eve has been been canceled but the fireworks display will proceed as scheduled.

Residents and visitors are invited to enjoy the midnight fireworks from the safety of their individual vehicles. Free parking is available in the city’s 1,600-space Municipal Lot between The Island and the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge and the 2,148-space Mountain Lot at 2989 Teaster Lane.

The 23-acre entertainment and retail complex will be open on Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to midnight.