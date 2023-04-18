NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three weeks after a shooting at The Covenant School took the lives of three innocent children and three staff members, classes are back in session.

The Covenant School announced it will reopen to students on Tuesday, April 18 on a limited, phased-in schedule.

For the time being, classes will not be held in the Covenant buildings. Students and staff will meet at their new temporary home: the Brentwood Hills Church of Christ.

“You don’t go through something like this without it making permanent scars,” said Metro Councilman Russ Pulley, who serves District 25 where The Covenant School is located. “From an emotional standpoint, I don’t think it’s possible to go back this soon to that physical location.”

Pulley said he is glad to see the children getting back to school at a fresh location.

“This is basically one step in the process of really trying to heal from this,” said Pulley. “and I think “That’s a long journey and this is basically in the spirit of putting one foot in front of the other.”

A plan for the 2023-2024 school year has yet to be determined.

“The school is very grateful for the awe-inspiring generosity, love and support it has received, and asks that you continue to respect its wishes to allow students and their families to navigate this return privately,” a statement from The Covenant School read.

As Nashville continues to see protests for gun reform on Capitol Hill, Pulley said the Metro Council is navigating how they can address school safety on a local level.

“We’re going to structure these meetings so we can hear from people,” said Pulley.

He said they will have special meetings and want to hear from Metro police, Metro Nashville Public Schools and organizations outside of the city who have experience with similar, unthinkable situations.

“We want to do anything and everything we can,” said Pulley. “I think it’s really important that we do this from a thorough, comprehensive matter and we don’t knee-jerk this. We look at everything that’s available to us and act accordingly.”