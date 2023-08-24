JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA) has expanded its offerings in the Homeownership for Heroes program.

THDA Executive Director Ralph Perrey told News Channel 11 that the program aims to help first responders and other men and women who serve their country and communities purchase a home.

“I hope it will be helpful because this is an issue not only in high-cost markets like Nashville but [in] some of our smaller communities where folks, you may have a small police department, sheriff’s deputies, they like living in a smaller community, [but have a] hard time finding a home or affording a home that they can buy in that community,” Perrey said.

The Homeownership for Heroes program provides a 0.5% reduced interest rate, waives requirements for first-time homeowners in the state and allows easier access to full financing for the cost of a home.

The program is available to active duty military, National Guard members, veterans, law enforcement officers, paramedics, EMTs and firefighters.

More information on the program can be found online through the agency.