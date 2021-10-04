Texas woman killed in crash while riding scooter in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Texas woman died after she lost control of an electric scooter and crashed into a semi truck in downtown Nashville Sunday night.

Metro police reported 54-year-old Melinda Lovelady of Tyler, Texas, lost control of the Lime scooter she was riding in the northbound lane of 3rd Avenue South at Symphony Place around 7:30 p.m.

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

She crashed into the rear tires of a southbound moving semi truck, which did not have a trailer attached. Lovelady died at the scene and no one else was injured.

Metro police reported Lovelady was riding with three other riders when she began to swerve in the roadway, crossing into the southbound lanes of 3rd Avenue and hit the truck.

There were no indications of alcohol involvement at the scene, according to Metro police, and toxicology testing will be conducted by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The scooter was impounded and will be further examined as part of the continuing investigation.

Lime released a statement to News 2, which reads:

“We are devastated to learn of this tragic incident. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time. We have been in contact with City officials and have offered to assist in their investigation however possible.” Russell Murphy, Senior Director, Corporate Communications

Mayor John Cooper’s office said the mayor is in contact with Metro police as they conduct a full investigation.

Only three electric scooter companies are licensed to operate in Nashville: Bird, Lime and Spin.

No additional information was immediately released.