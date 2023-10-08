NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking to find the best elementary, high school, or even district in Tennessee?
Niche, a site that combines ratings from students, parents, and alumni with quantitative data, has released its 2024 report. Niche ranks everything from early learning to graduate programs in every state, including Tennessee.
Now in its tenth year, the rankings include data compiled from 7,375 newly ranked public schools, 1,433 newly ranked private schools, and 364 newly ranked school districts.
Here are just a few of the top schools in Tennessee, according to Niche.
Tennessee’s Top Schools
Best Public Elementary School: Jordan Elementary School
- Location: Brentwood, Tenn.
- Grades Served: PK, K-5
- Students: 578
- Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
- National Ranking: #456
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
Best Public Middle School: Central Magnet School
- Location: Murfreesboro, Tenn.
- District: Rutherford County Schools
- Grades Served: 6-12
- Students: 1,215
- Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
- National Ranking: #35
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
Best Public High School: Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School
- Location: Nashville, Tenn.
- School District: Metro Nashville Public Schools
- Students: 894
- Student-teacher ratio: 20:1
- National Ranking: #217
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
Best School District: Maryville City Schools
- Location: Maryville, Tenn.
- Grades Served: PK, K-12
- Students: 5,604
- Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
- National Ranking: #402
- Overall Niche Grade: A
Best Private K-12 School: Lausanne Collegiate School
- Location: Memphis, Tenn.
- Grades Served: PK, K-12
- Students: 917
- Student-teacher ratio: 6:1
- National Ranking (Private K-12): #139
- National Ranking (Private High School): #248
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
You can see a full list of Tennessee’s best schools here. You can also check out the top 10 schools in America here.