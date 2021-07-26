Tennessee’s jobs website is “seeing demand across the board,” but there are some concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Federal unemployment pandemic assistance ended in Tennessee this month by Gov. Bill Lee, but jobs remain in demand.

Jobs4tndot.gov has been the center of political rhetoric at times in the state.

While Lee has praised the 250,000 available jobs, Democrats say they’re mostly low wage and limited jobs.

Lee has touted the available work on the state’s jobs website.

“We have 250,000 jobs; that fluctuates, so it’s almost a daily total,” Deniece Thomas, Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Labor and Workforce Development said.

Jobs4tn.gov is designed to find placement and guidance in getting a work.

“They range in industry, from retail accommodations, food service up to it and health care, so it’s a very broad category of jobs that available,” Thomas said.

At times, the website has been treated as a political football both Democrats and Republicans pressed their concerns about the site.

“As a reminder, not every single job is there,” Thomas said. “Our hopes is that we can get more jobs there that we can have a variation of jobs that pay obviously a higher wage. Everyone wants that, but it’s going to be a process for us to kind of help employers understand the importance of being on the website.”

Deputy Commissioner Thomas said she still wants unemployed Tennesseans to use the website — especially if they’re starting over.

“Even with the jobs that are there, it’s really critical right now for individuals to get career counseling, career guidance or career expiration services because when you’re starting over, in some instances you don’t know where to go or what’s the next move,” Thomas said.

According to state leaders, Tennessee has not seen a lot of new occupations or sectors that are driving demand for workers as the state rebounds from COVID-19.

“We’re seeing demand across a broad range of sectors right now — retail accommodations, food services —in any of those service-type industries, the demand is very high right now,” she said.

The website also helps with adult education and workforce training opportunities.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce also made $4 million available for youth to get summer jobs.