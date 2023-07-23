American life expectancy dropped in 2021 for the second year in a row—the most significant two-year decline since 1921-1923. The average life span across the entire population is 76.1 years—the lowest since 1996. Numerous factors can affect life expectancy, from genetics to air quality to economic opportunities.

Stacker used data from the 2023 County Health Rankings to determine the 25 states where people have the shortest lifespans. The 2023 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2018-2020 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2021 American Community Survey and America’s Health Rankings Senior Report 2023 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state’s rank on senior health care, respectively. Please note that in the data below, the demographics for Native Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders were left out due to being less than 0.5% of the senior population.

Tennessee landed at #6 on the list. According to the report, the average life expectancy in the Volunteer State is 75.3 years—almost a full year less than the national average.

#25. Alaska

– Average life expectancy: 78.6

– Total seniors in the state: 98,410 (13.4% of state population)

– Health care for seniors rank: #42

– Senior demographics:

— Median age: 71.4

— Breakdown by sex: 50.5% male, 49.5% female

— Breakdown by race: 73.3% White, 2.3% Black or African American, 3.0% Hispanic or Latino, 6.2% Asian, 10.7% Native American or Alaska Native

#24. Texas

– Average life expectancy: 78.4

– Total seniors in the state: 3,892,411 (13.2% of state population)

– Health care for seniors rank: #30

– Senior demographics:

— Median age: 72.7

— Breakdown by sex: 45.2% male, 54.8% female

— Breakdown by race: 64.5% White, 9.4% Black or African American, 24.3% Hispanic or Latino, 4.3% Asian, 0.5% Native American or Alaska Native

#23. Montana

– Average life expectancy: 78.4

– Total seniors in the state: 217,298 (19.7% of state population)

– Health care for seniors rank: #36

– Senior demographics:

— Median age: 72.6

— Breakdown by sex: 48.4% male, 51.6% female

— Breakdown by race: 91.7% White, 0.3% Black or African American, 1.7% Hispanic or Latino, 0.4% Asian, 2.6% Native American or Alaska Native

#22. South Dakota

– Average life expectancy: 78.2

– Total seniors in the state: 157,883 (17.6% of state population)

– Health care for seniors rank: #39

– Senior demographics:

— Median age: 72.8

— Breakdown by sex: 47.3% male, 52.7% female

— Breakdown by race: 92.5% White, 0.3% Black or African American, 1.4% Hispanic or Latino, 0.9% Asian, 3.3% Native American or Alaska Native

#21. Nevada

– Average life expectancy: 78.1

– Total seniors in the state: 519,568 (16.5% of state population)

– Health care for seniors rank: #46

– Senior demographics:

— Median age: 72.8

— Breakdown by sex: 47.4% male, 52.6% female

— Breakdown by race: 69.0% White, 6.5% Black or African American, 12.6% Hispanic or Latino, 9.9% Asian, 1.1% Native American or Alaska Native

#20. Wyoming

– Average life expectancy: 78.1

– Total seniors in the state: 103,822 (17.9% of state population)

– Health care for seniors rank: #43

– Senior demographics:

— Median age: 72.1

— Breakdown by sex: 48.7% male, 51.3% female

— Breakdown by race: 91.4% White, 0.5% Black or African American, 4.9% Hispanic or Latino, 0.6% Asian, 0.7% Native American or Alaska Native

#19. Pennsylvania

– Average life expectancy: 78.0

– Total seniors in the state: 2,464,903 (19.0% of state population)

– Health care for seniors rank: #5

– Senior demographics:

— Median age: 73.2

— Breakdown by sex: 44.7% male, 55.3% female

— Breakdown by race: 87.0% White, 7.2% Black or African American, 2.7% Hispanic or Latino, 2.1% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native

#18. Delaware

– Average life expectancy: 78.0

– Total seniors in the state: 201,551 (20.1% of state population)

– Health care for seniors rank: #35

– Senior demographics:

— Median age: 72.5

— Breakdown by sex: 45.1% male, 54.9% female

— Breakdown by race: 77.8% White, 15.0% Black or African American, 2.9% Hispanic or Latino, 2.6% Asian, 0.3% Native American or Alaska Native

#17. Kansas

– Average life expectancy: 77.8

– Total seniors in the state: 489,676 (16.7% of state population)

– Health care for seniors rank: #26

– Senior demographics:

— Median age: 73.0

— Breakdown by sex: 45.3% male, 54.7% female

— Breakdown by race: 88.8% White, 4.0% Black or African American, 3.9% Hispanic or Latino, 1.5% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native

#16. North Carolina

– Average life expectancy: 77.7

– Total seniors in the state: 1,796,369 (17.0% of state population)

– Health care for seniors rank: #37

– Senior demographics:

— Median age: 73.0

— Breakdown by sex: 44.2% male, 55.8% female

— Breakdown by race: 76.4% White, 16.9% Black or African American, 2.6% Hispanic or Latino, 1.5% Asian, 0.8% Native American or Alaska Native

#15. Michigan

– Average life expectancy: 77.5

– Total seniors in the state: 1,823,284 (18.1% of state population)

– Health care for seniors rank: #17

– Senior demographics:

— Median age: 72.9

— Breakdown by sex: 45.4% male, 54.6% female

— Breakdown by race: 83.9% White, 10.2% Black or African American, 2.0% Hispanic or Latino, 1.8% Asian, 0.3% Native American or Alaska Native

#14. Georgia

– Average life expectancy: 77.3

– Total seniors in the state: 1,585,687 (14.7% of state population)

– Health care for seniors rank: #47

– Senior demographics:

— Median age: 72.7

— Breakdown by sex: 43.9% male, 56.1% female

— Breakdown by race: 67.6% White, 24.1% Black or African American, 3.2% Hispanic or Latino, 3.2% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native

#13. New Mexico

– Average life expectancy: 76.9

– Total seniors in the state: 391,797 (18.5% of state population)

– Health care for seniors rank: #24

– Senior demographics:

— Median age: 72.8

— Breakdown by sex: 46.2% male, 53.8% female

— Breakdown by race: 62.5% White, 1.4% Black or African American, 33.5% Hispanic or Latino, 1.1% Asian, 5.5% Native American or Alaska Native

#12. Missouri

– Average life expectancy: 76.6

– Total seniors in the state: 1,084,768 (17.6% of state population)

– Health care for seniors rank: #7

– Senior demographics:

— Median age: 73.1

— Breakdown by sex: 44.8% male, 55.2% female

— Breakdown by race: 86.7% White, 7.7% Black or African American, 1.6% Hispanic or Latino, 1.2% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native

#11. Ohio

– Average life expectancy: 76.5

– Total seniors in the state: 2,102,569 (17.8% of state population)

– Health care for seniors rank: #14

– Senior demographics:

— Median age: 72.9

— Breakdown by sex: 44.8% male, 55.2% female

— Breakdown by race: 86.5% White, 8.8% Black or African American, 1.6% Hispanic or Latino, 1.3% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native

#10. Indiana

– Average life expectancy: 76.5

– Total seniors in the state: 1,115,579 (16.4% of state population)

– Health care for seniors rank: #16

– Senior demographics:

— Median age: 72.7

— Breakdown by sex: 44.7% male, 55.3% female

— Breakdown by race: 88.6% White, 6.1% Black or African American, 2.5% Hispanic or Latino, 0.9% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native

#9. South Carolina

– Average life expectancy: 76.4

– Total seniors in the state: 967,223 (18.6% of state population)

– Health care for seniors rank: #40

– Senior demographics:

— Median age: 72.9

— Breakdown by sex: 44.9% male, 55.1% female

— Breakdown by race: 75.4% White, 19.9% Black or African American, 1.8% Hispanic or Latino, 1.2% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native

#8. Oklahoma

– Average life expectancy: 75.5

– Total seniors in the state: 645,174 (16.2% of state population)

– Health care for seniors rank: #48

– Senior demographics:

— Median age: 73.1

— Breakdown by sex: 45.1% male, 54.9% female

— Breakdown by race: 81.1% White, 4.8% Black or African American, 3.3% Hispanic or Latino, 1.4% Asian, 4.7% Native American or Alaska Native

#7. Arkansas

– Average life expectancy: 75.5

– Total seniors in the state: 525,153 (17.4% of state population)

– Health care for seniors rank: #19

– Senior demographics:

— Median age: 73.3

— Breakdown by sex: 44.8% male, 55.2% female

— Breakdown by race: 83.2% White, 10.8% Black or African American, 1.6% Hispanic or Latino, 0.7% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native

#6. Tennessee

– Average life expectancy: 75.3

– Total seniors in the state: 1,187,354 (17.0% of state population)

– Health care for seniors rank: #41

– Senior demographics:

— Median age: 72.8

— Breakdown by sex: 44.8% male, 55.2% female

— Breakdown by race: 83.8% White, 11.5% Black or African American, 1.5% Hispanic or Latino, 1.0% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native

#5. Louisiana

– Average life expectancy: 75.2

– Total seniors in the state: 766,330 (16.6% of state population)

– Health care for seniors rank: #50

– Senior demographics:

— Median age: 72.7

— Breakdown by sex: 44.5% male, 55.5% female

— Breakdown by race: 68.4% White, 24.9% Black or African American, 2.9% Hispanic or Latino, 1.3% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native

#4. Kentucky

– Average life expectancy: 75.1

– Total seniors in the state: 768,416 (17.0% of state population)

– Health care for seniors rank: #49

– Senior demographics:

— Median age: 72.8

— Breakdown by sex: 44.8% male, 55.2% female

— Breakdown by race: 90.9% White, 5.4% Black or African American, 0.8% Hispanic or Latino, 0.6% Asian, 0.1% Native American or Alaska Native

#3. Alabama

– Average life expectancy: 74.8

– Total seniors in the state: 885,809 (17.6% of state population)

– Health care for seniors rank: #28

– Senior demographics:

— Median age: 73.0

— Breakdown by sex: 43.9% male, 56.1% female

— Breakdown by race: 75.7% White, 20.3% Black or African American, 1.1% Hispanic or Latino, 0.7% Asian, 0.4% Native American or Alaska Native

#2. West Virginia

– Average life expectancy: 74.3

– Total seniors in the state: 368,775 (20.7% of state population)

– Health care for seniors rank: #44

– Senior demographics:

— Median age: 72.9

— Breakdown by sex: 46.1% male, 53.9% female

— Breakdown by race: 94.6% White, 2.3% Black or African American, 0.5% Hispanic or Latino, 0.6% Asian, 0.0% Native American or Alaska Native

#1. Mississippi

– Average life expectancy: 73.9

– Total seniors in the state: 496,945 (16.8% of state population)

– Health care for seniors rank: #45

– Senior demographics:

— Median age: 72.8

— Breakdown by sex: 44.0% male, 56.0% female

— Breakdown by race: 68.2% White, 27.7% Black or African American, 1.4% Hispanic or Latino, 0.7% Asian, 0.2% Native American or Alaska Native