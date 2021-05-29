Tennessee woman pins man to tree with SUV twice, charged with attempted murder

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Clarksville woman was arrested and charged with attempted murder after being accused of pinning a man to a tree with an SUV twice.

According to our partners at Clarksville Now, 27-year-old Dawn Boksa is accused of hitting a man twice with her car in April, leaving him seriously injured.

Boksa was arrested on Wednesday.

According to court records, two people saw the incident and told police they first saw the victim walking toward Orleans Drive and Dupuis Drive in the early morning on April 18.

Moments later, witnesses told police they saw an SUV speeding toward the intersection. The SUV went through a fence and a wooded area to intentionally strike the victim, pinning him to a tree, they said. The SUV then reversed and hit the victim a second time.

The victim was able to pull himself over logs to get away, according to records. The SUV then tried to hit the victim a third time but was unsuccessful.

The SUV then reversed out of the wood line and left at a high-rate of speed toward Dupuis Drive and Charlemagne Boulevard.

The victim was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He sustained broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a lacerated liver.

Boksa was identified as the driver of the SUV after the victim was shown a six-person photo lineup. He told police he believed Boksa was trying to kill him. The SUV was also found at Boksa’s home.

The motive is currently unknown and Boksa is due to appear in court on June 8.