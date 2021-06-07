Tennessee woman arrested after smashing cars with a fire extinguisher

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Madison, Tennessee woman is facing felony vandalism charges after smashing cars with a fire extinguisher.

An arrest warrant states Sheila Mcgee took a fire extinguisher and damaged two cars at an apartment complex on Due West Avenue North.

The victims called the police and when officers arrived, they saw the damage to both cars. Back windshields, headlights, mirrors and windows were damaged.

Mcgee approached police and made statements about “busting” the cars up. She made these statements twice and was then taken into custody.

Police also saw damage to the fire extinguisher from the incident. Mcgee is facing three charges of vandalism and remains in custody.

No other information was immediately released.