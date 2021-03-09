Tennessee warns aquarium store owners of invasive zebra mussels

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee wildlife officials are warning aquarium store owners and customers about invasive zebra mussels found in “moss balls.”

“Betta Buddy Marimo Ball” and similarly described products, were imported and have been distributed nationwide in the United States. Aquarium owners who have purchased and used “moss balls” should follow disposal and disinfection guidelines described by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at www.fws.gov/fisheries/ANS/zebra-mussel-disposal.html.

Most of the products have been pulled from shelves. Consumers should be cautious about products purchased online. It is illegal to purchase, possess, or transport zebra mussels.

“Aquarium owners should never dump an aquarium into a body of water or into drains that may lead to local waters,” said Cole Harty, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency aquatic nuisance species coordinator. “This situation shows how easily an invasive species could be introduced by someone improperly disposing of their aquarium contents.”

The invasive mussels are already present in numerous bodies of water in Tennessee, including the Tennessee and Cumberland rivers, but actions should be taken to prevent their spread. Boaters and other resource users should take steps to clean, drain, and dry equipment between outings.

Zebra mussels can have serious negative impacts on aquatic resources. They foul industrial water intakes, suffocate native mussels, utilize resources needed by native species, damage recreational equipment, and their sharp shells can injure swimmers.

More information on zebra mussels and other invasive species in Tennessee can be found on the TWRA website, www.tn.gov/twra/fishing/twra-fish-species/zebra-mussel.html.