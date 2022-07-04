NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s unemployment and workforce development website, Jobs4TN.gov, is back online, according to state officials.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced Monday evening the system has been tested and determined to be operational and ready to resume service.

The website was knocked offline last week due to a cyber attack, delaying benefit payments to thousands of Tennesseans.

The outage also affected dozens of other states, according to Tennessee officials.

For those who need to file new unemployment claims or complete weekly certifications, the Department of Labor and Workforce Development listed these instructions: