NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s online unemployment website, Jobs4TN.gov, continues to be offline due to technical issues and the outage is impacting the distribution of benefits.

According to state officials, the company that operates the website, Geographic Solutions, notified the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development about a service interruption affecting its network Sunday afternoon.

The outage resulted in Jobs4TN.gov going offline. Around three dozen other states were also impacted, according to the state.

The Department of Labor and Workforce Development said it cannot access claimant data to make weekly unemployment benefit payments until the website is back up. Around 12,000 rely on the unemployment program each week.

“The Department will distribute benefits as soon as possible, right now there is no timeline as to when that will happen,” the department said in a release. “Once the system is operational, claimants can complete their certifications for any missed weeks, and they will receive a lump sum for any delayed payments.”

Those who need to file a new unemployment claim will need to wait for further instructions on how to apply, which will be posted on the department’s website and social media pages.

According to the department, Geographic Solutions is working 24 hours a day to fix the problem.