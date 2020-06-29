Tennessee to renew boater safety initiative ahead of Fourth of July

Tennessee

by: Gregory Raucoules

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has announced plans to participate in operation dry water once again this year.

In a statement, the TWRA says the operation will begin on Friday, July 3 and run through Sunday, July 5.

The goal of the operation is to crack down on boating while under the influence. Along with limiting alcohol consumption, officers want to emphasize the importance life jackets while on the water.

Last year, there was one boating-related fatality and nine boating under the influence arrests made across the state during the operation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss