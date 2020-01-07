Tennessee to offer state workers 12 weeks of paid family leave

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Paid time off under the Family Medical Leave Act will soon be a reality for Tennessee state employees.

The move comes with an executive order by Gov. Bill Lee that could affect up to 38,000 workers in state government beginning March 1. It gives eligible employees up to 12 weeks of paid leave.

“This comes at no cost to the state, but great benefit for the state,” proclaimed Gov. Lee before reporters on Tuesday.

The Family Medical Leave Act, or FMLA, covers such things as:

birth or adoption of a child

care for a seriously ill spouse, parent, or child

a serious health condition where a worker can’t perform their job

“This is beyond parental leave,” said Commissioner Juan Williams of Tennessee Department of Human Resources. “This is anything that falls under FMLA — so anyone who meets the criteria for that.”

The governor and legislative leaders say the new family medical leave policy is aimed at keeping or attracting good state workers.

“As the State of Tennessee, we are choosing to go forward in this for state employees to gain a competitive advantage,” said House Republican Majority Leader William Lamberth.

Tennessee legislative Democrats say fully paid family medical leave provisions should not just be for state employees.

Tomorrow Rep. Gloria Johnson plans to introduce a bill to create a statewide program in the private sector for workers under the FMLA provisions.