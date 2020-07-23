Tennessee to launch ad campaign promoting face mask use

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee will launch a public service announcement campaign encouraging Tennesseans to wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The campaign, titled “Face It. Masks Fight COVID-19,” will run on television, social media, print, and billboards.

“Wearing a face covering when in public is a simple but effective way for us to each do our part and help stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Lee in a news release. “I wear a mask every day at the office, when Maria and I are out in public and especially when I visit my 87 year old mother. It’s a personal choice for Tennesseans, but it’s one that could very well save lives and allow our economy to get fully back on track.”

This is the face of a fighter. I’m fighting to keep Tennesseans working. I’m fighting for time with my friends. I’m fighting to see my students back in the classroom. We’re fighting for our small businesses. I’m fighting for football on Saturday. I’m fighting for Football this Fall I’m fighting to keep my family safe. Whatever you’re fighting for, It’s time for all Tennesseans to fight back. Until there’s a vaccine for COVID-19, this is the face of a fighter. Face it. Masks fight COVID-19. “Face It” television ad script

Social media graphics are available online for the public to use.

The campaign will officially launch on Friday.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.