Tennessee to help up to 500K unemployed earn college degrees

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials have announced a partnership to help about 500,000 people receiving unemployment benefits earn a college degree, while they fulfill work search requirements.

Gov. Bill Lee’s office says Reconnect to Workforce partners the Tennessee Higher Education Commission’s Tennessee Reconnect program with the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Tennessee Reconnect offers two years of tuition-free community or technical college for eligible adults who don’t have a degree.

Last year, more than 2,000 students earned a degree or certificate.

Federal unemployment benefits through the federal CARES Act will expire as recipients hit the maximum 39 weeks in the coming weeks.