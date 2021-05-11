Tennessee to end federally funded pandemic unemployment programs July 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee will end all federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs effective July 3.

Gov. Bill Lee said this is a push to get Tennesseans to return to work.

“We will no longer participate in federal pandemic unemployment programs because Tennesseans have access to more than 250,000 jobs in our state,” Lee said in a release. “Families, businesses and our economy thrive when we focus on meaningful employment and move on from short-term, federal fixes.”

Unemployment programs set to end on July 3 include:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) , which provides for an additional $300 weekly payment to recipients of unemployment compensation

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) , which provides benefits for those who would not usually qualify, such as the self-employed, gig workers and part-time workers

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) , which provides for an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted

Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides an additional $100 benefit to certain people with mixed earnings

The governor said claims filed in the weeks before July 3 will continue to be processed.