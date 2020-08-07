Tennessee to distribute hangtags reminding drivers of child in back seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Secretary of State’s office will distribute free car hangtags that are designed to prevent heat-related child deaths.

The hangtags remind drivers to check the backseat for their child before getting out of the car.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett says 500,000 of the tags were created and will be distributed to birthing and children’s hospitals, county health departments, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The tags also feature a QR code that links to Tennessee’s online voter registration system to encourage voter registration.