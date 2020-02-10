Tennessee to be officially designated ‘The Volunteer State’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Lawmakers are set to approve a bill that officially designates Tennessee as “The Volunteer State” on Monday evening.

House Bill 1562, which was introduced by Rep. Jason Zachary and Sen. Becky Massey in November 2019, aims to designate the state of Tennessee as “The Volunteer State” as an official nickname after more than two centuries of the well-known moniker.

“The Volunteer State” will become Tennessee’s official nickname at Monday evening’s floor session in the House Chamber. The Senate passed the bill last week.

Rep. Zachary will be presenting the bill.