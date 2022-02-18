NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Renovating Nissan Stadium has been a hot topic recently, but now the Tennessee Titans are exploring a new option, building a new stadium altogether.

The original report was put out by Axios on Thursday. Titans spokesperson Kate Guerra confirmed the potential new stadium, releasing a statement to News 2 explaining why the organization has changed course. Much of it has to do with a change in costs, with renovation prices nearly doubling from what they initially anticipated.

“Over the past year, we’ve been gathering community feedback and digging deep into the needs of the stadium. We’ve worked with multiple experts to help us learn more… — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) February 17, 2022

“The stadium’s structural frame was built with concrete and needs to be largely replaced with steel. The mechanical, plumbing, and electrical systems need to be completely replaced. The window system throughout the building is so antiquated that it is not even manufactured anymore.”

The statement went on to say that the Titans continue to search for the best option for the entire community:

“We remain committed to our original mission: find an elegant solution to upgrade the stadium to first-class, NFL-quality standards and remove Nashville’s general fund from stadium business once and for all through the re-imagination our current lease structure, which as it stands today, puts the burden of an aging stadium’s costs on the city and Nashville’s general taxpayer.”

Mayor John Cooper also chimed in on the current stadium situation, confirming that major renovations may not be the answer.

“Together with the Titans, we are evaluating the costs & benefits of multiple scenarios. Revised cost estimates require us to closely review whether a new stadium would be a better long-term financial decision. We won’t settle for anything but the best-case scenario for Nashville,” said Cooper.

Despite current upgrades to Nissan Stadium, the major issue is there is no roof, making it almost impossible to host major events like the Super Bowl and Final Four. If the team does decide to build a new stadium, it would have to consider an indoor facility.

News 2 also reached out to Butch Spyridon of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Cooperation. He said right now the city has enough hotel space to host the Super Bowl and they would “absolutely pursue it.”

There is currently no timeline on when or if a deal could be finalized, but stay with News 2 as this story continues to develop.