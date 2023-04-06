NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The motion to expel Rep. Gloria Johnson (D—Knoxville) from the Tennessee House of Representatives failed with a vote of 65-30 on Thursday. The motion was one vote shy of its passage, meaning Johnson will keep her seat in the House.

Johnson was the second of three Democratic lawmakers facing expulsion on Thursday. The House voted to expel Justin Jones (D—Nashville) and Justin J. Pearson (D—Memphis)

The vote to expel Johnson, Jones, and Rep. Pearson, now known as the “Tennessee Three,” comes after the trio broke several House decorum rules during a gun control protest last week.

The protests came in reaction to the mass shooting at The Covenant School that saw six people, including three 9-year-old children, killed.