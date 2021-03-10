Tennessee temporarily suspends burn permits due to high wind, dry conditions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Burn permits won’t be issued across much of Tennessee due to gusty winds and dry conditions.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture made the announcement Wednesday morning, saying the decision is due to forecasted winds, low humidity and dry conditions.

A permit is required from the Tennessee Division of Forestry to burn yard debris between October 15 to May 15 where city or county burn restrictions are not in place.

Burn permits will NOT be issued today across most of the state due to forecasted sustained and gusty winds mixed with low humidity and already dry vegetative fuels (leaves, grasses).

Plan to burn your yard debris another day.https://t.co/zao9Lgcdok — TN Dept. of Ag (@TNAgriculture) March 10, 2021

For information on burning materials in Tennessee, please visit:

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s Open Burning Guidelines.