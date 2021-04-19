Tennessee teen mother charged with murder of 2-month-old baby

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 19-year-old Clarksville, Tennessee woman has been charged with first-degree murder after the death of her two-month-old baby earlier this year.

Clarksville police said the child was transported to Tennova Medical Center on Jan. 9 with a head injury and was unconscious.

The baby was then airlifted to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and passed away three days later, according to investigators.

During the investigation, police said they determined the child sustained injuries while in the care of the mother, identified as 19-year-old Whitney Brown.

The case was presented to the Montgomery County grand jury earlier this month and indictments were returned against Brown.

Brown was taken into custody by Metro police on Friday and then transported to the Montgomery County jail. She is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

No additional information has been released.