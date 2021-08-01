Tennessee Tech Fall 2022 admission opens August 1

(WJHL) — Tennessee Tech’s Fall 2022 applications opened on August 1, kicking off the recruitment season across the state.

Undergraduate admission requirements are based on high school students’ GPA, with some programs and scholarships requiring ACT or SAT test scores.

Students interested in attending Tennessee Tech are urged to apply early in their senior year of high school to qualify for scholarships and have time to check off the admissions process.

Tennessee Tech is ranked as a “Best National University” by U.S. News & World Report. The university offers more than 200-plus programs of study, and Tech grads leave with the least debt of all public universities in the state.