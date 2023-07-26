NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new lawsuit filed against the Tennessee Commissioner of Education and the State Board of Education is challenging the constitutionality of a law that determines what can and cannot be taught in classrooms when it comes to race and gender in public schools.

Five public school teachers joined the Tennessee Education Association (TEA) in filing the lawsuit, which states that Public Chapter 493, known as the “prohibited concepts” law, deprives students of a quality education and puts teachers in an impossible position.

“There is no group of individuals more passionate and committed to ensuring Tennessee students receive a high-quality education than public school educators,” said Knox County Educator and Tennessee Education Association President Tanya T. Coats. “This law interferes with Tennessee teachers’ job to provide a fact-based, well-rounded education to their students.”

The law prohibits concepts that include teaching: 1.) Race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex; 2.) An individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex; 3.) An individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or another form of psychological distress solely because of the individual’s race or sex; 4.) This state or the United States is fundamentally or irredeemably racist or sexist. A full list of prohibited concepts can be found by clicking here.

Educators say the law outlines what guidance’s they are expected to follow, but the language of the law makes it unclear on what they are being asked to obey, which according to the lawsuit, interferes with instruction on difficult but important topics included in the Tennessee State Standards.

“Laws need to be clear. The prohibited concepts law conflicts with the state’s own academic standards and curriculum, which creates unfair risks to Tennessee teachers using state-approved materials, following state standards, and providing fact-based instruction,” Coats said. “Educators have already spent countless hours trying to understand and navigate the law’s unclear requirements.”

In the lawsuit, teachers and the TEA wants the court to issue a permanent injunction against enforcement of the prohibited concepts law and declare the law as unconstitutional under the Fourteenth Amendment.

Tennessee Education Association President Tanya T. Coats said if the law stays in place, Tennessee students risk falling behind their peers nationally.