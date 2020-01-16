Tennessee Supreme Court schedules 2 more execution dates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Supreme Court has scheduled dates to execute two more death row inmates but still hasn’t ruled on the attorney general’s requests to set seven other executions.

An order Wednesday says Oscar Franklin Smith is scheduled to be put to death on June 4 and Harold Wayne Nichols is to be executed on Aug. 4.

The country as a whole has been moving away from putting inmates to death, but Tennessee was second only to Texas in the number of executions it carried out in 2019.

Tennessee resumed executions in 2018, and four of the six prisoners put to death since have chosen the electric chair.