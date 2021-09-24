Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Cornelia ‘Connie’ Clark dead at 71

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Connie Clark died at 71 years old after a short battle with cancer, according to a press release from the state’s supreme court.
Clark worked with the Tennessee Supreme Court since 2005, serving as Chief Justice from 2010 to 2012.
“Justice Clark was a member of the Tennessee judicial family for over 30 years and has mentored hundreds of judges,” said Chief Justice Roger A. Page. “She loved the Tennessee judicial system and has made it better in immeasurable ways. As her colleague for the past five and one-half years, I observed her tremendous work ethic.
“Her keen mind was surpassed only by her kind and caring heart. She truly tried her best to decide each case based on the applicable law and nothing else. The Supreme Court will not be the same without her.”
Clark, a Vanderbilt University and Harvard University alumna, was one of the first woman partners in a large Nashville law firm and advocated for women in leadership roles.
Justice Clark was the fourth woman to serve on the Tennessee Supreme Court and was the second female Chief Justice. She had the second longest tenure of any woman serving on the Supreme Court with 16 years of service, the release said.