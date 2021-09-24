Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Cornelia ‘Connie’ Clark dead at 71

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Connie Clark died at 71 years old after a short battle with cancer, according to a press release from the state’s supreme court.

Maria & I are deeply saddened by the news of Justice Connie Clark’s passing. Throughout her five decades of public service, including 16 years on the Tennessee Supreme Court, Justice Clark was a fierce advocate for justice & a trailblazer for women in the legal profession. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) September 24, 2021

Our hearts are heavy this morning as we mourn the loss of Justice Connie Clark, who has served on the Supreme Court since 2005. She is the very definition of public servant and an inspiration, mentor and dear friend to many. https://t.co/l1TIPvsbuD — Tennessee Courts (@TNCourts) September 24, 2021

Clark worked with the Tennessee Supreme Court since 2005, serving as Chief Justice from 2010 to 2012.

Justice Connie Clark devoted her life to serving Tennesseans, and it is with a heavy heart that we mourn her passing. Justice Clark was a trailblazer in Tennessee’s legal community and has left a lasting impact on our state. Please join me in praying for her family. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) September 24, 2021

“Justice Clark was a member of the Tennessee judicial family for over 30 years and has mentored hundreds of judges,” said Chief Justice Roger A. Page. “She loved the Tennessee judicial system and has made it better in immeasurable ways. As her colleague for the past five and one-half years, I observed her tremendous work ethic.

“Her keen mind was surpassed only by her kind and caring heart. She truly tried her best to decide each case based on the applicable law and nothing else. The Supreme Court will not be the same without her.”

TN Supreme Ct. Justice Cornelia Clark passed away today. A friend, colleague, and outstanding jurist, she was committed to justice for all. I am heartbroken but know that she acted justly, loved mercy, and walked humbly with her God. Please join me in praying for her family. — Justice Sharon Lee (@JusticeLeeTN) September 24, 2021

Clark, a Vanderbilt University and Harvard University alumna, was one of the first woman partners in a large Nashville law firm and advocated for women in leadership roles.

Justice Clark was the fourth woman to serve on the Tennessee Supreme Court and was the second female Chief Justice. She had the second longest tenure of any woman serving on the Supreme Court with 16 years of service, the release said.