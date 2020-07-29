Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson charged with theft and embezzlement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Sen. Katrina Robinson has been federally charged with theft and embezzlement involving government programs, and wire fraud.

She’s accused of stealing $600,000 from a school she founded with a federal grant and compensating herself more than the grant allowed.

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation were sent to Robinson’s home on Tuesday, the agency confirmed.

They would not say why they were there, but did say they did not conduct a search warrant.

Several months ago, agents searched Robinson’s southeast Shelby County home. Agents were also seen removing boxes from The Healthcare Institute, a vocational nursing school which Robinson founded with a $1.6 million federal grant in 2015.

Inquiries about what was going on were not returned.

WREG attempted to reach Robinson, her secretary and her attorney Tuesday. A person who answered the door at her house said she was not home, and denied that FBI agents had been to the home that day.

Robinson, a Democrat representing southeast Memphis and Shelby County, won the District 33 seat in the Tennessee State Senate in 2018.

This is a developing story.