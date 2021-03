NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The three versions of the state constitutions of Tennessee were moved to a new location on Monday.

The documents were transported by the Tennessee State Library and Archives, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and a THP honor guard.

The constitutions will be housed at the soon-to-open Library and Archives building on the Bicentennial Mall. That building is scheduled to open on April 13, according to Tennessee Secretary of State Hargett.