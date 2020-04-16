Tennessee senators appointed to White House task force to reopen America, recovery economy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee’s United States Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) are both appointed to a national group to help reopen the country and revive the economy.

According to a release from Senator Blackburn’s office, she has been appointed by President Trump to the congressional task force on reopening the country.

In the release, Senator Blackburn made the following statement on her appointment:

“Since the day COVID-19 reached our shores, President Trump’s resolve to defeat it has not wavered. His Administration has worked day and night to identify the most effective ways to keep the American people safe, from supplying health care workers with needed equipment to aiding small business owners through a volatile economic period. These efforts must be complimented by legislative action that will move us through and out of this pandemic. Last month, I introduced bipartisan legislation to bring critical elements of our drug supply chain back to the United States. When it became clear that our health care facilities would require as much space as possible to treat COVID-19, I urged the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to eliminate regulations and enable the widespread use of telemedicine for routine care. This week, I asked Secretary Esper to identify ways to help servicemembers who may be struggling with their mental health during social distancing. This pandemic is affecting Americans of all backgrounds, in every sector, and figuring out how we re-open our country requires a targeted approach. I am grateful that President Trump has selected me to join that effort, and look forward to working with my colleagues to come up with a solution that serves the American people.” Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.)

Senator Alexander was also appointed to the Economic Recovery Initiative by the president, according to a release from his office.

Senator Alexander, the chairman of the United States Senate’s health committee, released the following statement in the release on his appointment:

“The way to contain this disease and get back to work and back to school is to put politics aside and work together as fast as we can on new tests, new treatments, and new vaccines. Everyone I know wants this to happen as quickly as we responsibly can, and I welcome the opportunity to help in this way.” Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.)

