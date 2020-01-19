Tennessee Senator proposes bill capping cost of insulin to $100 a month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The push is on to help diabetics across Tennessee.

A bill introduced by Sen. Katrina Robinson (D – Memphis) is looking to provide financial relief for people needing insulin.

According to a summery of the bill on the General Assembly website, “As introduced, (the bill) caps the total amount that a health insurance carrier can require a covered patient with diabetes to pay for a 30-day supply of insulin at no more than $100; requires the department of health and the division of consumer affairs to study and investigate the pricing of prescription insulin drugs and report findings no later than November 1, 2020”

The bill was introduced last week and no further action has been taken at this time.

You can read the full bill HERE.

According to a report from 2019, Tennessee ranks 45 in the nation for the number of people living with diabetes, with more than 650,000 impacted.

