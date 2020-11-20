Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander releases statement on presidential election results

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – United States Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) has released a statement regarding the 2020 presidential election and its results.

Alexander said in his statement that the Trump Administration should be willing to assist the Biden team with a transition of power so long as there is a possibility that Democratic candidate Joe Biden won the election.

“If there is any chance whatsoever that Joe Biden will be the next president, and it looks like he has a very good chance, the Trump Administration should provide the Biden team with all transition materials, resources, and meetings necessary to ensure a smooth transition so that both sides are ready on day one. That especially should be true, for example, on vaccine distribution. US Senator Lamar Alexander

Alexander said that the recounting of votes and putting doubts to rest “is not unprecedented and should reassure Americans that election results are valid.”

In the release, Alexander referenced the presidential election of 2000 and candidate Al Gore’s concession.

“Al Gore finally conceded 37 days after the 2000 election, and then made the best speech of his life accepting the result,” Alexander said. “My hope is that the loser of this presidential election will follow Al Gore’s example, put the country first, congratulate the winner and help him to a good beginning of the new term. The prompt and orderly transfer or reaffirmation of immense power after a presidential election is the most enduring symbol of our democracy.”