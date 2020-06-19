Tennessee Senate passes resolution to honor slain Nashville teen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Senate passed a resolution to honor the life a Nashville teenager who was shot and killed while sitting in her car.

Ashanti Posey was a 17-year-old Hillsboro High School student and was to attend Western Kentucky University before she was found dead in a car on Whites Creek Pike in April.

Chaos erupted Tuesday night after lawmakers failed to pass a resolution honoring the life of Posey.

Three Capitol protesters were arrested by state troopers and removed from the gallery. One was charged with assaulting a trooper.

Representative Harold Love introduced a resolution Tuesday to honor her life. However, Rep. William Lamberth (R-Portland) said he couldn’t support the measure.

“I did some research and looked up exactly what led to this young lady’s untimely demise and due to the behavior and I will say choices that she was involved in at the time, I cannot in good conscience vote in favor of this,” said Rep. Lamberth at the time.

“I pray none of you ever lose a child to gun violence because you will be me standing right here on Capitol Hill asking the same people you vote for to remember your child,” said her mother, Amber Posey.

The Senate resolved to pass the resolution in Posey’s honor before the session ended early Friday morning.

“The refusal to pass the resolution for that young woman was one of the worst things I’ve ever seen on the floor of the legislature. I’m very glad the Senate passed the resolution, it’s obviously still a wound the house did not do a job and pass that resolution,” said House Minority Leader Mike Mike Stewart.

“I know her mother has made it clear the story that is out there right now is not one that is accurate, I have listened to that, I have heard from her, from here forward, I want the police and the detectives and the D.A.s office to find this killer. Let’s find out what happened in this case, let’s pursue justice and then we can reconvene and move forward,” said Rep. Lamberth.

Metro police said Posey was killed after she and a friend made a “small marijuana sale,” though the sale has never been proven.