Tennessee Senate approves right-to-work constitutional amendment, sends it to House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Senate has approved a resolution to add the state’s right-to-work law to the state constitution.

Senators voted 23–7 on Senate Joint Resolution 2 on Monday evening.

The state’s right-to-work law prohibits workers from being hired or fired based on their membership in or refusal to join a labor union. The law has been on the books since 1947.

Supporters say the law produces economic growth and protects the right to work without having to join a union. Opponents contend it violates workers’ right to organize and leads to lower wages and more dangerous workplaces due to lack of union representation.

The measure will now head to the House. If approved, the proposed constitutional amendment will appear in a referendum in the November 2022 election.