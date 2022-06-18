NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested Friday night for driving under the influence after attending the Bonnaroo Music Festival in Coffee County.

According to booking records, Hargett was booked into the Coffee County Jail around midnight and posted a $2,000 bail just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Courtesy: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department

In a statement, the secretary of state says he regrets his actions.

“On Friday night after leaving the Bonnaroo Music Festival, I was stopped by the Tullahoma Police Department and subsequently arrested for DUI. Driving Under the Influence is a serious matter, and I regret the circumstances that led to my arrest. I respect law enforcement and will trust the legal process as we move forward,” said Hargett.

Hargett is expected to appear in court on July 14.

No other information was immediately provided.