Tennessee schools to receive almost $4.5 billion in federal COVID-19 relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee has received nearly $4.5 billion in federal COVID-19 relief stimulus funding allocated specifically for K-12 education.

This comes as Governor Bill Lee and other state officials urge school districts to ensure that federal funding goes directly toward student achievement.

“By using these funds wisely and returning to in-person learning, we have the opportunity to set our students up for decades of success,” said Gov. Lee. “I appreciate the General Assembly passing common-sense provisions that ensure we stay focused on progress, not punishment as teachers, schools and districts get back on their feet after serious disruption.”

Local districts have the ability to decide how the money is spent, but the governor outlined his expectations for how stimulus money should be spent.

He said funding should focus on support of early reading, tutoring and summer programming. Lee also recommended expanding coursework and technology for learning devices and high-speed internet.

Districts will receive the funds in three rounds.

Locally, Sullivan County will receive $31.8 million after all three rounds.

Carter County will receive $23.1 million and Johnson City will receive $20.9 million in total.

You can see the totals each district will receive below: