‘Tennessee Safe Travel Challenge’ aims to keep drivers safe this Thanksgiving holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Drivers on Tennessee Highways may see additional law enforcement during the Thanksgiving holiday and weekend.

This is due to what the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is referring to as the “Tennessee Safe Travel Challenge.”

A release from the THP says that the agency will focus its attention along the I-40 corridor.

“We don’t want anybody hurt, we don’t want anybody to be inconvenienced in any way so we found that increasing our presence on the interstate state during the holidays can lead to safer more controlled traffic flow throughout the state,” said THP Sargent Alex Campbell.

“The holidays definitely bring about more crashes and more and even more minor things like people running out of gas on the side of the interstate or things like that.”

The campaign started on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and is planned to end on Sunday.