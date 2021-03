A car that was carried by floodwaters leans against a tree in a creek Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Heavy rain across Tennessee flooded homes and roads as a line of severe storms crossed the state. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Emergency officials say seven people have died in Tennessee as a result of recent severe weather.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency reports five weather-related fatalities in Davidson County, one in Cheatham County, and one in Hawkins County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Surgoinsville woman was killed when her vehicle was swept away by floodwaters in Hawkins County.

Severe thunderstorms brought damaging hail and flooding to the region over the weekend.