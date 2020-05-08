Tennessee providing virus patient info to first responders

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks about protecting seniors, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The names and addresses of Tennesseans who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 are being provided to first responders, law enforcement and paramedics under a state agreement deemed necessary to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to documents obtained by The Associated Press, the agreement was finalized April 3 between Tennessee’s Department of Health and the state’s Emergency Communications Board.

The agreement — known as a memorandum of understanding — wasn’t publicized when it was signed, but instead distributed to local leaders across the state.