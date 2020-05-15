Tennessee prisons report 4th inmate death in virus outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A fourth Tennessee prison inmate has died after contracting the coronavirus.

According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, the 71-year-old man was hospitalized on April 29 and died on Thursday at around 11 p.m.

He is the third inmate to die after contracting the virus at the privately run Trousdale Turner Correctional Center.

One inmate who contracted the virus at the state-run Bledsoe County Correctional Complex has also died.

The Correction Department has said all the men had underlying medical conditions, and it is asking the medical examiner to determine the causes of death in each case.