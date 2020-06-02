Tennessee preparing for Free Fishing Day on Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee’s Free Fishing Day is coming up on Saturday.
Anyone can fish without a license in Tennessee public waters on Saturday.
Kids aged 15 and younger can keep fishing without a license for a full week through June 12.
For more information on free fishing day, trout stocking reports and other fishing information, visit tn.gov/twra/fishing.
