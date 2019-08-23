Tennessee police: Naked man fleeing officers fatally crashes

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities in Tennessee say a naked man who was causing a disturbance at a grocery store was killed in a crash fleeing officers.

News outlets report Tullahoma Police responded to an incident involving a nude man at a food store early Wednesday morning. A Tennessee Highway Patrol crash report says police pursued 29-year-old Lawrence Bean’s car, but ended the chase due to high speeds.

Police say they lost contact with Bean, but his car later went off the road and slammed into a mailbox, trees and some rocks. Bean’s car then hit a parked vehicle and flipped onto its roof.

Highway patrol said Bean was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The crash is being investigated.

No details were provided on the incident at the grocery store.

For the latest news, weather, and sports alerts right at your fingertips, download the free WJHL News app! Available from Google Play and the App Store.