Tennessee police: Man forgot loaded gun inside Chick-fil-A

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say they were called to a Chick-fil-A restaurant after employees reported someone left a loaded gun in a bathroom stall.

The Tennessean reports Franklin police received calls from the restaurant saying someone had discovered the weapon around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. Police said staffers secured the firearm until authorities arrived. The owner of the gun later called and said he forgot his gun in the stall.

The newspaper reports no charges have been filed.

Franklin Lt. Charles Warner encouraged parents to talk with their children about the incident and instruct them never to touch discarded or forgotten weapons.