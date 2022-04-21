NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has granted temporary reprieve to a death row inmate who was scheduled to be executed Thursday evening.

The governor’s office released this statement:

“Due to an oversight in preparation for lethal injection, the scheduled execution of Oscar Smith will not move forward tonight. I am granting a temporary reprieve while we address Tennessee Department of Correction protocol. Further details will be released when they are available.” Gov. Bill Lee

Previous:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is set Thursday evening to execute its first inmate since the start of the pandemic.

The state is preparing to give a lethal injection to 72-year-old Oscar Smith at a Nashville maximum-security prison. Smith is scheduled to die for the 1989 killings of his estranged wife and her teenage sons.

The scheduled execution would be the first of five planned by Tennessee for 2022 and would resume the state’s quick pace of putting inmates to death from before the pandemic. The state has not conducted any executions since February 2020.

Smith’s attorneys have filed late bids before the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to block the execution, but there was no immediate response.