Tennessee permitless carry bill clears another committee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A bill that would allow Tennesseans to carry a handgun without a carry permit has cleared another hurdle in the General Assembly.

House Bill 786 by Rep. William Lamberth (R-Portland) would change state law so that a person 21 years or older would be allowed to carry as long as they are lawfully in possession of a gun and are in a place where they have a right to be.

The House Criminal Justice Committee advanced the amended legislation on Wednesday. All four of the committee’s Democratic members voted against the bill.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Sheriff’s Association oppose the bill.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee has pushed for allowing Tennesseans 21 and older to carry a handgun without a permit.

The Senate version of the bill is set to appear in the Senate Finance, Ways, and Means Committee next Tuesday. It cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.