Tennessee pastors with Bahamas roots set to return for rebuilding efforts after Hurricane Dorian

KODAK, Tenn. (WJHL)- Just over 30 years ago, pastor Brenda and Tom Sterbens of New Hope Church in Kodak, Tennessee started a church on Man-O-War Cay in the Bahamas.

That island is part of the Abaco Islands that have seen great devastation since Hurricane Dorian hit last week.

Even though Brenda and Tom now call Tennessee home, they have still helped build the church in the Bahamas and even have a home on the island.

While Tom is already heading island to help, Brenda said she plans to join him soon.

