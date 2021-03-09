Tennessee panel to vote on Confederate bust in state Capitol Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee panel is planning a vote on whether to remove the state Capitol’s bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader.

The Tennessee Historical Commission will consider the fate of the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust at a largely virtual meeting Tuesday.

Another panel in July approved the proposal to move Capitol busts of Forrest and two other military figures to the state museum.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee supports moving Forrest’s bust and has made six recent commission appointments.

Top GOP legislative leaders are asking the attorney general if the change requires a third panel’s approval.